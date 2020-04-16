App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Insurance claims a measly 200 for over 10,000 cases: Report

Most patients are being treated in government hospitals where tests are free and healthcare costs cheaper.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (AP)
Representative Image (AP)

A large number of more than 10,000 people infected with coronavirus in India have not applied for insurance, as a majority of them are being treated at government hospitals, where testing is free and healthcare significantly cheaper, The Economic Times has reported.

As state governments are actively testing, tracking and treating patients, those infected are directed to government hospitals. “There is a small number of people opting for private healthcare,” a National Health Authority (NHA) source told the newspaper.

Private facilities are handling only 10 percent of the coronavirus cases, the NHA source said. Subsequently, insurance players also have a smaller role to play.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Patients are tested multiple times till they report negative for the coronavirus and are then discharged. The tests, which cost up to Rs 4,500 at non-government centres, account for a substantial portion of the bill for those being treated in private hospitals, the report said.

The hospital stay can cost anywhere between Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Patients being treated at private facilities and covered by insurance are even fewer – just 2 percent, as General Insurance Council (GIC) reported 200 COVID-19 claims against 10,586 cases to the finance ministry on April 13, it said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 16

Private hospitals have asked for a uniform treatment protocol to be set by AIIMS or state governments. Insurance companies have also requested insurance regulator IRDAI for the same so that rack rates could be agreed upon.

AIIMS has set up a task force to formulate a uniform protocol.

Globally, there have been more than 20.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.34 lakh people have died.

In India, confirmed cases stand at 12,380 and the death toll is 414.

 

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #insurance

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.