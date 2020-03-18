App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Infosys may vacate Mysuru training campus, arrange virtual classes for 7,000 trainees

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will open five information centres and advance booking counters at Mysore Infosys training centre to evacuate the trainees and transport them to different destinations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Infosys might move out 7,000 trainees from its Mysuru training centre in the next one week and resort to virtual training as a precaution against the coronavirus spread, according to a source.

As a precaution, the trainees are being sent back home, the source said, adding, “the training will happen through virtual classrooms."

However, it is not clear if the trainees will join the workforce right after the training is complete as most employees who can, are currently working from home. The source said the company is currently weighing the options.

According to reports, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will open five information centres and advance booking counters at the training centre to evacuate the trainees and transport them to different destinations.

“The evacuation process will be planned for one week starting from tomorrow by the KSRTC buses,” the reports added.

This move comes on the back of Karnataka’s government order to shut down places that witness a gathering of people including malls, cinema theatres and gym in Bengaluru.

The government had also requested IT firms to let employees work from home. While some firms have allowed employees to do so, others that work directly with clients are still waiting for client approval. According to reports, Mysuru is also under partial shutdown with schools and colleges closed.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #acute coronary syndrome #Covid-19

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.