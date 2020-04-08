App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic: Indian white sugar exports at near standstill as lockdown bites

Most of India's private ports have declared force majeure and while government ports are operating, they face labour shortages as Indians have been ordered to stay home and avoid spreading the coronavirus under a 21-day lockdown.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's white sugar shipments have been brought to a near standstill by the coronavirus lockdown, depriving the global market of key supplies after a poor harvest in Asia's top exporter Thailand.

Most of India's private ports have declared force majeure and while government ports are operating, they face labour shortages as Indians have been ordered to stay home and avoid spreading the coronavirus under a 21-day lockdown.

"Ports are functioning for clearing backlogs rather than executing new business," Rahil Shaikh, managing director of trading company MEIR Commodities India, said.

Close

"Container traffic has virtually stopped, there's no courier services, no buses, and no public transport. Migrant labour has gone back to the countryside and customs are operating at about 5-10 percent of capacity," Shaikh said.

related news

Even before the lockdown, Indian industry officials had cut 2019-2020 sugar export estimates to 4.5 million tonnes (MT) as a drop in prices had made overseas sales unprofitable.

This could fall further if the lockdown is extended. Most of India's 2019-2020 sugar exports contracts were for white, rather than raw, sugar.

"In the last three weeks, not a single new deal was signed due to labour shortages and lower prices," a Mumbai-based dealer at a global trading firm said. Two other dealers based in the capital confirmed the trend.

Of the 3.75MT of sugar export deals agreed to since the start of the season on Oct 1, Indian mills have shipped out 2.86MT, the All India Sugar Trade Association said.

Shaik said nearly all the remaining tonnages are stuck.

Data from his firm shows private operators like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have declared force majeure, while state-run ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) are all operating with delays.

EXPORT INCENTIVE

On global markets, benchmark prices for refined or white sugar have mostly followed other commodities lower as the coronavirus hits growth.

But the market is signalling tightness ahead, with May white sugar on the ICE exchange trading at a premium to August, while August is at a premium to October, encouraging anyone with stock to export now not later.

The premium for May or front month whites over front month raws is not far off its highest since 2013, signalling to refiners to ramp up processing.

The May white contract will expire on April 15, leaving traders with short positions facing losses if the market moves against them and they are unable to get physical sugar.

"Its difficult to see where supply is going to come from (for the May expiry)," a London-based analyst at a global commodities trader said.

"Nobody is going to tender Thai, its worth a $60-70 premium to the futures. Algeria, one of the few countries that can tender whites against (ICE futures), has stopped sugar exports. We're really looking at central America, but the United States has just increased its (sugar import) quotas."

Commodities trader Czarnikow says output in Thailand, the world's largest sugar producer after India and Brazil, has plunged more than 40 percent this season.

"Thailand is done now (with their harvest), so all eyes are on India," Kona Haque, head of research at commodities trader ED&F Man, said.

An uptick in demand is also tightening the whites market as both countries and individual consumers stockpile staples like sugar, Haque said, adding this was not expected to last, with demand, if anything, likely to subside longer term.

There is also some hope the whites shortfall could ease somewhat as exports from Brazil pick up once its harvest gets underway, with ports there more or less operational.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Exports in India #India #Indian sugar #lockdown

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.