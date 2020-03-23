App
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Motor India suspends manufacturing at Chennai facility

In a statement, HMIL said, "We will await further notifications from the state (Tamil Nadu) government to resume operations at the plant."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has suspended operations at its Chennai facility for an indefinite period, starting from March 23.

In a statement, HMIL said, "We will await further notifications from the state (Tamil Nadu) government to resume operations at the plant."

Asserting that the safety, health and hygiene of the company's employees, customers, business partners and the communities are of utmost priority in every situation, HMIL said under the Hyundai Cares Program, various initiatives have been taken such as roadside assistance to customers in case of any emergency.

Customers who are not able to avail vehicle warranty or extended warranty or free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of two months.

Around 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes and emergency road service cars will provide any assistance to customers as part of the safety initiatives, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:28 am

