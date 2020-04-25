Coronavirus pandemic | Home Ministry allows all shops except malls to open

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 24 has allowed all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of respective states and union territories (UTs), including shops in residential complexes and market complexes to function.

The revised guideline was issued under Section 10(2) of the Disaster Management Act and excludes shops in multi-brand and single brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

The shops will have to function with 50 percent worker strength and masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

All shops include neighbourhood shops, standalone shops and shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, it said.

The Retail Association however has sought more clarity, CNBC-TV18 reported. The association said there needs to be more clarity on opening shops as the MHA orders are “open to interpretation”.

“Each state will give orders, we will have to see how this will pan out,” they added.

The thought was echoed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which said that shops will have to be opened as per directions of state governments.