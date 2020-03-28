App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Hero Moto Corp assures dealers to take care of unsold BS-IV stock

According to industry sources, around 1,000 Hero MotoCorp dealers are holding close to 1.5 lakh BS-IV stock with them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on March 28 assured its dealers to take care of their unsold BS IV stock. Addressing around 1,000 company dealers at an interactive digital town hall on Saturday morning, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal assured dealers that the company will not let them suffer due to the unsold BS IV inventory.

"I stay firm on my own personal commitment and that of the organisation – to ensure the welfare and well being of each one of you," Munjal told dealers.

A company dealer who attended the town hall confirmed the assurance given by the chairman.

Close

The company, however, did not issue a formal note on the meeting and neither offered a comment on the event.

related news

Munjal told dealers that the company's teams were working diligently and tirelessly to find ways and means to absorb or utilise the stocks and they will connect with the dealers soon on this.

"We are all in it together and we shall overcome this together," Munjal told the dealers.

He also asked the dealers to utilise the current period to bring innovation and improvements to the business models.

"Be considerate to your staff, we will support you during the lockdown period, not just in business, but also in the up skilling of your staff," Munjal said.

While supporting the 21-day lockdown by the government due to coronavirus pandemic, he asked the dealers and their staff to follow social distancing.

"I am aware of the difficulties that this may be posing to a lot of you.  I want you to know that during this time we are together with you," he reassured the dealers at the Town Hall, which was also attended by the company's leadership team.

According to industry sources, around 1,000 Hero MotoCorp dealers are holding close to 1.5 lakh BS-IV stock with them.

Auto dealers of various companies are staring at huge losses as the lockdown has hampered retail sales and they are saddled with the large BS-IV inventory.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #BS-IV #Business #coronavirus #Hero Motocorp #India

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.