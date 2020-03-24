App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Hero Cycles earmarks Rs 100cr contingency fund

Hero Cycles has also set up an emergency monitoring cell headed by Munjal to closely monitor the economic repercussions of the pandemic and, its impact on the organisational supply chains

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

Hero Cycles today said that it is setting aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to address and mitigate the impact of coronavirus pandemic on partners and the community at large.

"As an organisation that stands for the principles of business with a humane approach, we are allocating Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to help the entire ecosystem around our organisation survive this crisis," Pankaj M Munjal, chairman HMC, Hero Motors Company said in a statement.

The company is also reaching out to different state governments to offer all possible help, he added.

Hero Cycles has also set up an emergency monitoring cell headed by Munjal to closely monitor the economic repercussions of the pandemic and, its impact on the organisational supply chains.

The cell is overseeing planning of supply chain resumption as and when the situation normalises, medical support for employees and their families, and support for communities around key manufacturing facilities, the company said.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Hero Cycles #India #Pankaj M Munjal

