Coronavirus pandemic| Here's how India Inc reacted to PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day-long lockdown starting midnight on March 24 attracted several reactions, with many praising the step taken by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Several others also raised the issue of harassment of those involved in providing essential services during the lockdown.

NR Narayanamurthy, Founder, Infosys, told CNBC-TV18 that companies in the IT sector maintain some critical applications for their customers, and so their employees may sometimes have to travel to their workplaces. For instance, cybersecurity rooms need manpower to operate. He said we need to ensure that such people are not harassed, adding that we cannot have the police create fear.

Voicing similar concerns, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that people carrying out essential services must be given stamped permits to prevent their harassment so that the police know they are bonafide people. She added that the reason why the prime minister has come out with this step is that many in society are not taking such curfews and lockdowns seriously, flouting the regulations.

RS Sodhi, MD, Amul, told CNBC-TV18, "We will ensure that all places where Amul is there, there is full supply. We are maintaining full services. Only thing is that since the lockdown is for 21 days, all backward and forward linkages are somehow made available. I want to assure all customers that the full supply of milk will be available."

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ashish Chauhan tweeted, saying, "The entire country is with you (PM Modi) to save India’s future. We will do the 3 weeks' nationwide lockdown ourselves."

As the prime minister said, some people seem to think it is not necessary to observe these rules and regulations, and hence bringing this discipline and enforcing the lockdown will be the biggest challenge, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki RC Bhargava told CNBC-TV18.

Speaking to the news channel, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said containment is the best option. "We have to fight coronavirus, hence it must be implemented," he noted.