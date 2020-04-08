Coronavirus pandemic | Health Ministry sets guidelines to isolate treatment for COVID-19 patients

Taking lessons from the coronavirus outbreaks in Italy and Spain, the government has reportedly devised a graded healthcare plan for the treatment of infected patients.

The health ministry has framed guidelines to manage patients as per the degree of severity in graded facilities designated as – COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH), the Economic Times reported.

For example, CCCs will be for patients with mild symptoms. These will be set up in schools, stadiums, quarantine centres or hostels and equipped with basic healthcare facilities.

DCHCs will be for those with moderate symptoms. These would include a dedicated hospital or an isolated wing in a big hospital and will be equipped with adequate oxygen supply per bed.

DCHs, which will be fully equipped with intensive care units, blood bank and oxygen facilities, would be earmarked for gravely ill patients.

All three facilities will be connected—a CCC to a DCHC and that to a DCH—in case a patient’s symptoms worsen during treatment

This will allow treatment for COVID-19 affected patients as per their need and prevent spread of the disease from infected patients to those in the hospital for other causes. Notably, COVID-19 is more dangerous to those with lower immunity and underlying health conditions.