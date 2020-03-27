Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers use COVID-19 disruption to access corporate networks: Report

Taking advantage of the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, cybercriminals are accessing corporate networks and stealing data, The Economic Times reported.

Phishing attempts have risen by three times and even work-from-home infrastructure is not safe, the report quoted a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) cybersecurity team.

Most Indians have been working from home for the past two weeks and will continue doing so till the nationwide lockdown ends on April 14.

The PwC study analysed 50 leading companies across manufacturing, financial services, ecommerce, IT & ITeS and other industries.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“No time seems more opportune to launch cyberattacks than when the world is busy battling the COVID-19 threat,” the article quotes PwC India Partner and cybersecurity leader Sivaraman Krishnan as saying.

Two waves of cyber-attacks had taken place in February 2019, after which the attack levels returned to a median level, the study said. But the first major wave of cyber attacks took place after March 15, after most people started working from home.

“The attack waves this time were longer and sustained over a couple of days before volumes dropped. This was quickly repeated with a next set of attacks. Typically, when we see a spike in attacks or a mass campaign in India, it quickly rises up and falls with the time duration being 24 hours on an average. Sustained campaign is known to occur at periodic intervals of say one week to a few days,” Krishnan said.