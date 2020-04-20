App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt may provide funding to support businesses: Report

Several companies have been forced to halt operations during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government may provide support to businesses in the form of funding instead of tax concession, according to a report by The Times of India.

The Centre is considering measures such as a higher working capital limit, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Since the government's fiscal capacity is stretched, issuing reliefs and waivers across industries will be difficult, The Times of India reported.

Helping companies clear employees' salaries and vendors' bills will be a more viable option, the report said.

"Everyone will have to take a hit in some measure," a source told the paper.

"Sectoral packages are difficult because the government is already burdened, plus how do you prioritise when several sectors are hit?" an official told the publication.

A separate report by The Economic Times on April 17 said the government is considering providing refunds on income tax and goods and services tax (GST) to large companies.

According to an estimate by RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, 10 percent of Indian businesses will collapse without government support.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

