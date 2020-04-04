App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Government restricts export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect

The move comes in the backdrop of COVID-19's spread in India and it would help in dealing with the crisis, as these kits are required for testing of patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has restricted the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.

In a notification issued on April 4, the government amended the Foreign Trade Act to restrict the export of kits.

"The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in the notification.

Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the DGFT for outbound shipments.

It has been reported that about four multinational manufacturers of COVID-19 test kits would supply more than a million diagnostic kits to India, as the country plans to increase testing for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, Germany's Siemens and Altona, and South Korea's Seegene are all expected to start supplying COVID-19 test kits this week.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #export #pandemic

