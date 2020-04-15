App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Government likely to exempt PPE, ventilators from IGST: Report

The exemption is likely to remain for a quarter starting from this month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine, to test for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad (Reuters)
Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine, to test for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad (Reuters)

The government is reportedly likely to waive the 12 percent integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on the import of many medical equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, masks and sanitizers.

Dealers who sell these products to hospitals will also be eligible for a tax input, a senior official said as per a report by The Economic Times.

“The broad decision to give the exemption has been taken… given the situation, it has been decided the credit should also be given,” the official told the paper.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The exemption is likely to remain for a quarter staring from this month. It comes after the Centre also waived health cess and basic custom duty charges on medical equipment, PPE and COVID-19 testing kits last week, and exempted import of raw materials required to locally produce these items.

IGST is levied under GST on all inter-state supply of goods and/or services for import into or export from India. It is split between the state and central governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that India’s nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.

This comes as confirmed coronavirus infections or COVID-19 cases in India reached 11,439 as of April 15, with the death toll from the outbreak at 377. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 19.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 1.26 lakh people have died so far.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.