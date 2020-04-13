App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Google chief Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

"Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg's Rs 5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families...," Give India said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Google chief Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to Give India, matching Google's earlier donation to the non-profit organisation for the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg's Rs 5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families...," Give India said in a tweet.

Previously, Google had announced an over USD 800 million commitment towards efforts to tackle Covid-19 pandemic that that claimed thousands of lives globally. This includes USD 200 million investment fund for NGOs and banks to help small businesses access capital.

Besides, Google has also teamed up with Apple to work on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy.

Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the pandemic in India.

Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore -- by far the highest by any corporate.

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts like providing sanitizers, masks and meals to people.

Paytm, in a separate statement on Monday, said it has contributed 4 lakh masks and 10 lakh hygiene products to army, CRPF and health workers fighting Covid-19.

These authorities would distribute them to the personnel working in the frontline to help control the outspread, it added.

"The company hopes that its contribution of masks and hygiene products including soaps, hand-washes, sanitizers, and rubs would help all volunteers and workers stay safe during these tough times," the statement noted.

The death toll in India due to the pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #Give India #Sundar Pichai

