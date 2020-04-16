Coronavirus pandemic | FMCG companies adopt 1 lakh kiranas, will turn them into 'Suraksha Stores'

Consumer good companies have adopted 1 lakh kirana shops across the country to convert them into “Suraksha Stores” to supply essentials during the lockdown period, The Economic Times has reported.

These "Suraksha (secure or safe ) Stores" will be converted into sanitised retail outlets for daily essentials and will be registered on the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

The companies along with the government will facilitate safety norms at the stores and supply them with sanitisers, masks and gloves, the report said.

“This voluntary effort is a welcome development. Presently, on a pilot basis, 12 companies have taken this forward and over a lakh outlets have already been registered,” consumer affairs ministry secretary Pawan Agarwal told the newspaper.

The ministry aims to have 10 lakh such stores in 45 days. The 1 lakh were adopted till April 14. In the second phase, a Suraksha Circle covering the entire supply chain is planned.

Companies including Tata Consumer, Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, ITC, Godrej, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Procter and Gamble, Nestle and Marico, are part of the “Coalition of Responsible Enterprises (CoRE) against COVID”. Seventy-five other companies have also expressed interest, it said.

The government has allotted states to companies based on a “network of distributor salesmen”, an HUL spokesperson told the newspaper.

The FMCG players will ensure maintenance of social distancing norms for customers and staff, adequate supply of sanitisers and hand-wash facility before entering the premises. They will also provide masks and gloves to staff, ensure sanitisation of high contact areas twice a day and proper disposal of waste.

Globally, there have been over 20.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.34 lakh people have died so far. In India, confirmed cases stand at 12,380 and the death toll is 414.