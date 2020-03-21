App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Financial service providers step up measures to fight coronavirus, urge digital usage

"With the situation escalating with every passing day, SBI Card has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted services. Safety protocols across all our offices and touchpoints have been enhanced to fight this notified disaster," it said in an email to its customers on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

To combat the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, financial services providers have initiated proactive measures to ensure that critical services remain uninterrupted and have asked customers to prioritise the usage of digital mediums. SBI Card in a communication to customers has said it is ensuring that services remain uninterrupted.

"With the situation escalating with every passing day, SBI Card has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted services. Safety protocols across all our offices and touchpoints have been enhanced to fight this notified disaster," it said in an email to its customers on Saturday.

Country's largest life insurer, state-owned LIC, has asked all its customers to register on its customer portal to avail online services like premium payments.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has killed over 11,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

Private sector insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has launched WhatsApp services for its policies wherein customers can access more than 20 services without any physical interaction.

HDFC Mutual Fund said in wake of this pandemic and in line with the government advisory from time to time, "we are operating with considerably reduced employee strength... We therefore urge you to connect with us on HDFC AMC's digital platforms".

On similar lines, YES Bank has asked its customers to opt for digital transactions. "To ensure safety of our teams due to Covid-19, are operating with reduced staff across all locations," YES Bank tweeted.

The financial service providers have said that they are ensuring robust infrastructure and business continuity plan especially for critical functions like Information Technology, cyber security, fraud prevention.

Further to the various advisories issued by Health Ministry, the companies have urged customers to prioritise usage of digital mediums.

PNB Housing Finance said, "as part of PNB Housing preventive measure on Covid-19 outbreak, our offices will remain operational with reduced staff.

"We encourage you to connect with us on our digital platforms. ...We wish you and your family good health," it said in a message to its customers.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 01:43 pm

