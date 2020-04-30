App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Fewer smokers among COVID-19 patients, finds review of 28 studies

Two studies in the review, however, showed that when smokers test positive for the virus, the complications are likely to become so serious that they require ventilation support

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

A review of 28 studies has found that the proportion of smokers appear to be lower than non-smokers among hospitalised COVID-19 patients, reported  Hindustan Times.

The research by academics from University College London and Royal Veterinary College, London included 22 studies conducted in China, three in the United States, one in South Korea, one in France and one across multiple international sites with data predominantly collected in the United Kingdom.

The UK study showed that the proportion of smokers among COVID-19 patients was just 5 per cent, a third of the national rate of 14.4 per cent.

Close

Similarly, the French study found that the rate of smokers was four times lower. In China, a study revealed that just 3.8 per cent of patients were smokers compared to more than half of the population who regularly smoke cigarettes.

related news

The two studies in the review showed that when smokers test positive for the virus, the complications are likely to become so serious that they require ventilation support.

“Across 28 observational studies, there is substantial uncertainty arising from the recording of smoking status on whether current and/or former smoking status is associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospitalisation or mortality,” concluded the “pre-print” paper published on the study-sharing website Qeios.

“There is low-quality evidence that current and former smoking compared with never is associated with greater disease severity in those hospitalised for COVID-19,” wrote authors Lion Shahab, Jamie Brown and Olga Perski of UCL and David Simons of Royal Veterinary College.

The researchers said the majority of the 28 studies reported current and/or former smoking status but had high levels of missing data and/or did not explicitly state whether the remaining participants were never smokers.

But despite these uncertainties, compared with national prevalence estimates, recorded current and former smoking rates in the included studies were generally lower than expected, said the study.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus updates #Covid 19 latest news #covid 19 study #Covid-19 #India #Royal Veterinary College London #smoking

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.