Coronavirus pandemic | Dr Reddy’s working on generic version of remdesivir: Report

Dr Reddy’s Laboratory has begun work on a generic version of Gilead’s experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, which has shown promise with multiple critically ill patients, The Economic Times has reported.

A source told the paper that though it was early days, Dr Reddy's Laboratory had begun work on developing the drug.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Cipla had earlier said it was working with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in India to develop a generic version of the drug.

Originally developed for Ebola, remdesivir has improved the condition of 36 critically ill COVID-19 patients out of 53 in a multi-country compassionate use programme.

Gilead has said it will ramp up production to up to 1 million compassionate doses, even before approval.

Compassionate use programme allows for an undertrial or unapproved drug or medicine to be used for treating critically ill patients in the absence of an alternative medication.

The problem, however, is that Gilead holds the patent for remdesivir in India. A spokesperson for Dr Reddy’s refused to comment.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) or Doctors without Borders are among various groups that have demanded that countries issue compulsory licenses (CL), which allows generic drugmakers to manufacture even patented drugs, for COVID-19 treatment.

Leena Menghaney, a lawyer for MSF, told the paper a “pandemic makes a case for CLs.”

Besides India, companies in China and Taiwan have stated that they have capacity to produce remdesivir. MSF said some had already conducted test production of the drug’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the final medicine. China is the world's largest API exporter.

During briefings on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it would consider the drug for the treatment of coronavirus patients once local companies begin manufacturing it.

Globally, more than 20.6 lakh coronavirus infections have been confirmed. At least 1.34 lakh people have died of the COVID-19. In India, confirmed cases stand at 12,380 while the death toll is 414.