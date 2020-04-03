Coronavirus pandemic | Dominos Pizza and ITC Foods tie-up to deliver essential items

ITC Foods has partnered with Domino's to supply essential items during the nationwide lockdown.

This service will first be rolled out in Bengaluru and then in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Domino's said in a statement on April 2.

"A combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and spices including chili, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino’s app starting today," Domino's said.

Domino's, operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India, said customers can place the order on the app by clicking on “Domino’s Essentials”. The delivery will be done through the contactless method.

"We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers. This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfill the rising demand for food products like Aashirvaad Atta and spices," Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC, said in the statement.

India is currently is in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only essential items, as mentioned by the government, can be sold during this period.

Retailers have faced supply disruptions due to delays in the movement of trucks and shortage of staff.

A media report said BigBasket has made a similar arrangement with Uber.