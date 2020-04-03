App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Dominos Pizza and ITC Foods tie-up to deliver essential items

Domino's, operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India, said customers can place the order on the app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITC Foods has partnered with Domino's to supply essential items during the nationwide lockdown.

This service will first be rolled out in Bengaluru and then in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Domino's said in a statement on April 2.

"A combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and spices including chili, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino’s app starting today," Domino's said.

Close

Follow our LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

related news

Domino's, operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India, said customers can place the order on the app by clicking on “Domino’s Essentials”. The delivery will be done through the contactless method.

"We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers. This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfill the rising demand for food products like Aashirvaad Atta and spices," Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC, said in the statement.

India is currently is in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only essential items, as mentioned by the government, can be sold during this period.

Retailers have faced supply disruptions due to delays in the movement of trucks and shortage of staff.

A media report said BigBasket has made a similar arrangement with Uber.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Dominos #ITC

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.