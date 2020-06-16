App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | DCGI says awaiting remdesivir safety data from local manufacturers: Report

Amid delays in India, some patients have reportedly been importing the experimental antiviral drug from Bangladesh for personal use.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has said it is awaiting “crucial data” about the stability and efficacy of medicines being manufactured by local companies, The Economic Times has reported. This comes at a time when there are growing calls for a quick launch of the experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir.

“Applications are being processed on a priority basis. Being injectable, testing for assay identity, impurities, bacterial endotoxin and sterility become critical for patient safety. We are awaiting this data from companies,” a DCGI official told the newspaper.

Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mylan, Hetero, Dr Reddy’s and BDR Pharma have reportedly sought the national drug regulator's permission to manufacture and market remdesivir in India.

Close

Gilead Science, the United States-based patent holder of remdesivir, has a licensing agreement with all the companies listed above except BDR Pharma.

related news

Amid delay in getting remdesivir to India, some patients have reportedly been importing the drug from Bangladesh for personal use.

Remdesivir, the experimental antiviral drug, is being used for COVID-19 patients with a moderate disease or those on oxygen.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was processing applications of the six companies on "priority".

Sources told Moneycontrol that the drug may not be available in the market till July as the DCGI had sought more data on the safety and stability of the drug. The companies are responding to the requests made by the regulator.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health #Pharmaceuticals #Remdesivir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.