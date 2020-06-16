Coronavirus pandemic | DCGI says awaiting remdesivir safety data from local manufacturers: Report

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has said it is awaiting “crucial data” about the stability and efficacy of medicines being manufactured by local companies, The Economic Times has reported. This comes at a time when there are growing calls for a quick launch of the experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir.

“Applications are being processed on a priority basis. Being injectable, testing for assay identity, impurities, bacterial endotoxin and sterility become critical for patient safety. We are awaiting this data from companies,” a DCGI official told the newspaper.

Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mylan, Hetero, Dr Reddy’s and BDR Pharma have reportedly sought the national drug regulator's permission to manufacture and market remdesivir in India.

Gilead Science, the United States-based patent holder of remdesivir, has a licensing agreement with all the companies listed above except BDR Pharma.

Amid delay in getting remdesivir to India, some patients have reportedly been importing the drug from Bangladesh for personal use.

Remdesivir, the experimental antiviral drug, is being used for COVID-19 patients with a moderate disease or those on oxygen.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was processing applications of the six companies on "priority".

Sources told Moneycontrol that the drug may not be available in the market till July as the DCGI had sought more data on the safety and stability of the drug. The companies are responding to the requests made by the regulator.