Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | DCB Bank to spend Rs 1 crore CSR funds next 3 months

The announcement comes a day after the government allowed companies to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for tackling the disease.

DCB Bank on Tuesday announced CSR spending worth Rs 1 crore in the next three months for intervention and measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

"The bank will engage with various agencies and partners to manage the response to Covid-19 in India. It aims to deploy this fund within the next three months," DCB Bank said in a statement.

DCB Bank remains committed to its CSR initiative for the overall betterment of Indian society and its people.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:40 pm

