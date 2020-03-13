App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Credit pressures on India Inc have intensified post COVID-19: Crisil

In response, the government has suspended visas until April 15, barring a few cases, and state governments have adopted strategies like closing cinema halls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Credit pressures have intensified on India Inc as the coronavirus spread deepens in India and across the globe, leading domestic credit ratings agency Crisil said on Friday. Airlines, hotels, malls, multiplexes and restaurants will be the worst hit businesses, it warned.

One person has died and over 80 have tested positive for Covid-19 in India, with hundreds in quarantine across the country.

In response, the government has suspended visas until April 15, barring a few cases, and state governments have adopted strategies like closing cinema halls.

Close

"Clampdowns are increasing both within and outside India, which would curtail consumer mobility and lead to deferral of spending," the agency said.

related news

Apart from the sectors bearing a direct impact, demand for eggs and poultry could also be impacted, it said. The information technology sector can also be affected because of physical restrictions, it added.

"Lower business volumes and occupancies, and suboptimal efficiencies will impact the profitability of companies. While some affected companies may initiate cost-curtailment measures, these may not be enough given high fixed costs," Crisil's Senior Director Subodh Rai said.

He added that such impact can impair credit profiles of companies.

The agency said near-term liquidity is critical for ensuring confidence in timely debt servicing as businesses adjust to the fast-changing operating environment.

The agency said 875 companies it has ratings on can get impacted because of the coronavirus-related troubles.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Crisil #Economy

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.