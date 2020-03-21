App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Covid-19: Metro to suspend operations on Sunday

The transport body announced the move through its official Twitter handle @MumMetro.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Mumbai Metro One will suspend its operations on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'janata' curfew in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"In continuation of our fight against #Covid19 and in support of Hon'ble PM's appeal of #JanataCurfew, #MumbaiMetroOne suspends operations on 22/03/2020 (Sunday) for the entire day, to encourage people to stay at home and make 'Janta Curfew' an unprecedented success," it said.

The Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, is widely used by Mumbaikars to cut travel time between western and central suburbs.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 63 positive cases of Covid-19, the highest in the country.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

