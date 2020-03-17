App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Coal India asks subsidiaries to take proactive steps to prevent COVID-19 spread

In a bid to mitigate impact of novel coronavirus outbreak, CIL has also asked its employees to avoid large gathering and stressed that if inevitable, the same should be held via video conferencing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Coal India (CIL) has asked its subsidiaries to take proactive steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The global economy is plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has killed over 7,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

In India, the number of infected cases stood at 125, as per union health ministry log.

"All subsidiaries must take proactive steps to help prevent spread of Covid-19," according to an official memorandum.

In a bid to mitigate impact of novel coronavirus outbreak, CIL has also asked its employees to avoid large gathering and stressed that if inevitable, the same should be held via video conferencing.

All the employees have been advised to visit the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for various precautions and actions to be taken with regard to Covid-19 outbreak.

"List of severely affected countries be downloaded from the website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Public health messages be displayed at appropriate places," the memorandum said.

As the Government has stopped bio-metric attendance for certain period, "all employees of CIL/subsidiaries be exempted to mark their attendance in biometric attendance system till March 31, 2020. However, all employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance register, (as done prior to launch of biometric system), during this period," it said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #Companies #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

