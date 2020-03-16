Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese tycoon Jack Ma donates test kits, masks to US

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma announced on March 16 that the first consignment of face masks and coronavirus testing kits he has donated is already on its way to the United States.

Tweeting two pictures of the packages being loaded on to an aeroplane in China, Jack Maa, who founded e-commerce giant Alibaba, wrote: “The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America.”



Notably, the magnate has just joined Twitter, and this was the first message he posted from the microblogging platform.

Earlier, his Ma Foundation had announced that it will donate 5,00,000 novel coronavirus or COVID-19 testing kits and one million masks to the US. He had said: “Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.”

So far, Ma, who is Asia’s richest person, has already donated one million masks to Japan and is trying to send another one million to Iran.