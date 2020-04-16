App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Chennai-based realtor looking at redesigning apartments as per lifestyle changes post COVID-19: Report

This may also be an opportunity for developers to include rooms for quarantine and hygiene, said T Chitty Babu, Chairman of Akshaya.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Chennai-based Realty firm Akshaya is working on designs to incorporate behavioural changes after the COVID-19 pandemic, BusinessLine reported.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced people to practice social distancing and work from home. It has also emphasised the importance of hygiene.

T Chitty Babu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Akshaya, said the company is thinking of incorporating quarantine rooms in apartments, along with rooms with an "office-like" feel.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

This may also be an opportunity for developers to include rooms for quarantine and hygiene, he said.

"Decades earlier, when we were growing up, we would always wash our hands and feet before entering our homes. It was part of the hygiene factor," he said in the report.

Also read - Coronavirus impact: Funding for real estate sector likely to go up by notches as risks increase

Owners might be reluctant to let their house out to tenants. This might make tenants consider purchasing smart, affordable homes, Chitty Babu said.

The concept of co-living might become less attractive, and hostel accommodation may become more popular, Chitty Babu said.

As far as office spaces are concerned, co-working spaces might give way to a design that resembles silos.

"Employees will be happy to work in a place where the employer provides them exclusive office space rather than shared (space)," Chitty Babu said.

He also said he is considering an 11-month work cycle for Akshaya staff.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Real Estate

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.