Coronavirus pandemic | Chennai-based realtor looking at redesigning apartments as per lifestyle changes post COVID-19: Report

Chennai-based Realty firm Akshaya is working on designs to incorporate behavioural changes after the COVID-19 pandemic, BusinessLine reported.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced people to practice social distancing and work from home. It has also emphasised the importance of hygiene.

T Chitty Babu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Akshaya, said the company is thinking of incorporating quarantine rooms in apartments, along with rooms with an "office-like" feel.

This may also be an opportunity for developers to include rooms for quarantine and hygiene, he said.

"Decades earlier, when we were growing up, we would always wash our hands and feet before entering our homes. It was part of the hygiene factor," he said in the report.

Owners might be reluctant to let their house out to tenants. This might make tenants consider purchasing smart, affordable homes, Chitty Babu said.

The concept of co-living might become less attractive, and hostel accommodation may become more popular, Chitty Babu said.

As far as office spaces are concerned, co-working spaces might give way to a design that resembles silos.

"Employees will be happy to work in a place where the employer provides them exclusive office space rather than shared (space)," Chitty Babu said.

He also said he is considering an 11-month work cycle for Akshaya staff.