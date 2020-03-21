Coronavirus pandemic: Chaos, rush for laptops in offices as companies respond to Mumbai shutdown notice

The announcement by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, to shut down non-essential establishments, led to chaotic scenes in some of the corporate offices in Mumbai.

The biggest rush was to arrange laptops for employees so that they could work from home.

"Though in our office already 50 percent of the staff were working from home, still there was a need to get many more laptops in a very short period of time," said a senior executive of a major manufacturing company, about meeting the midnight deadline.

But there was a scarcity of laptops, especially with many of the dealers also shutting shop. Some companies rented laptops, and others even asked staff to take office desktops home.

In the process, those in charge of administration and IT in these companies, were overworked. An executive from another company added:

"Despite all the efforts we haven't got laptops for everyone. And now employees can't come to the office to pick them either. Most probably, the company will have to deliver laptops to the employees' homes."

The diktat from the state government became a necessity because of the rising number of infected people in the country's financial capital.

While those reported infected are now over 270 in India, the maximum of them are in Maharashtra, which has 63. In Mumbai, 28 have been infected, the highest for a city in India.

Working in virus times

Many of the corporate offices have been on a work-from-home mode for over a fortnight.

Most of the Tata employees in Bombay House, the Group headquarters, have been working from home. Executives from the Group said that there is skeletal presence, if any, in Bombay House, a rare occasion in the history of the iconic building that has been around since 1924.

Similar is the case at RPG House, the corporate office of the RPG Group. "Except for the absolutely essential services everybody else is working from home. Not everybody has a laptop so we allowed employees to carry the desktops to their homes. We even reimbursed the cab fare when they carried the desktops to homes," said a Milind Apte, Chief Human Resource Officer, RPG Group, had told Moneycontrol.

At the same time, few expected a complete shutdown.

"We had employees coming to office on a rotation basis. At any time, about 25-50 percent of the workforce was in office. In fact, a fresh roster was being prepared when the announcement came on Friday. That created a lot of confusion," an executive from a conglomerate said.

The Group has multiple offices in the city. One such office alone has 1,000 employees, and another with 600.

Apart from the logistics nightmare, companies have been forced to think at alternatives to ensure corporate services continue, critical to also keep manufacturing sites in operations without a hitch.

"We may shift some of the core employees outside Mumbai, to other sites," said a senior official.

Many more companies may follow suit and move some of their staff outside the city. "While the state government has said that the lockdown is till March 31, we don't know if this situation will improve by then or not," said the official quoted above.