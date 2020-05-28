App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre reviewing proposals by states for reopening hotels: Report

The Centre may include an enabling provision in the fifth phase of the lockdown, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Centre is considering proposals from states to reopen hotels and resume tourism, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Centre may include an enabling provision in the fifth phase of the lockdown, the report said.

Hotels and tourist spots are closed due to the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25.

The Goa government has said that tourists should be tested for COVID-19 before taking flights to the state, the report said.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

The Karnataka government wants hotels to resume operations conditionally, the report said. The state government is of the view that restarting tourism is logical after domestic flights have resumed.

Domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

Kerala is awaiting directions from the central government, the report said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 28, 2020 04:11 pm

