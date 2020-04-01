Coronavirus pandemic | Call charge waivers to hit telecom revenues by 1-1.5%

Telecom companies (telcos) may reportedly take a 1-1.5 percent hit each to their revenues after waiving call charges for low-income customers due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio will take around 1-1.5 percent hit each on annual revenue if call charges are waived for a month for their migrant worker user base,” Rajiv Sharma, the research head at SBICap Securities told The Economic Times.

Daily-wage labourers would likely be on minimum-recharge plans on Airtel and Vodafone, and would comprise a sizable number of Jio’s 10 crore 4G subscribers, experts told The Economic Times. They added that, among the three, Airtel and Vodafone could take bigger hits as they incurred additional cost to maintain their 2G networks for these customers while Jio being completely 4G.

Airtel and Vodafone will take an additional 2-3 percent hit to EBITDA annually to maintain 2G networks, Sharma added.

The Centre appealed to the big four—Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)—to extend the validity of prepaid packs for customers on the road amid the 21-day lockdown period. The Congress also called on telcos to waive call charges for a month as the economic repercussions of the pandemic has hit daily wagers hard, the paper said.

So far, Airtel, Vodafone have extended prepaid pack validities and given Rs 10 talktime credit to its low-ARPU customers—8 crore and 10 crore respectively till April 17. BSNL has done the same for its customers till April 20. Jio has offered 100 minute calls and 100 text messages for free till April 17. The aim is to allow them continued connectivity during the lockdown period.

The telecom companies did not respond to the paper’s queries, as per the report.

