App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Business optimism for April-June for Q2 falls to record low, worse than 2009 financial crisis: Report

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stood at 49.40 per cent for Q2 2020 (April-June), a record low and worse than during the 2009 financial crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Business optimism for the ongoing April-June quarter has slumped to its record low level, reflecting the plunge in business sentiment owing to the heightened uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19, according to a report.

The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stood at 49.40 per cent for Q2 2020 (April-June), a record low and worse than during the 2009 financial crisis.

The index registered a decrease of 37 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Close

"The index has dropped 7 per cent more than it did during the 2009 financial crisis. The near halt in almost all non-essential activities in the industrial and services sectors due to the nation-wide lockdown has led to a fall in the optimism levels for net sales and new orders to the lowest level in 18 years," Dun & Bradstreet Chief Economist Arun Singh said.

related news

The survey noted that the optimism for net profits stood at 48 per cent - a decrease of 21 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, while optimism for new orders stood at 24 per cent - a decrease of 39 percentage points as compared to April-June 2019.

Singh further noted that the impact of COVID-19 started as a supply shock but has also triggered strong demand shocks and has led to the collapse of confidence levels.

"The ripple effects of this are evident across the financial sector. The deceleration in demand is expected to cause severe crunch in cashflows, increase in corporate debt levels could even lead to large scale credit defaults and trigger bankruptcies," Singh said.

The report further said that all six optimism indices like -- optimism for sales volumes, net profit, selling price, order book position, inventory and workforce size -- have registered a decline on a year-on-year basis.

The Dun & Bradstreet Business Optimism Index is an indicator and is arrived at based on a quarterly survey of business expectations across companies from several sectors.

Also read: RBI's measures may not get desired results; pain unlikely to go away for NBFCs

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.