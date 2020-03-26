App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Bosch develops COVID-19 test tool to detect virus in under 3 hours

Bosch's rapid molecular diagnostic test, which runs on its Vivalytic analysis device, can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in under two and a half hours, measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Robert Bosch on March 26 said it has developed a diagnostic tool for detecting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in under three hours, potentially aiding the challenge of understanding how far the virus has spread.

Bosch's rapid molecular diagnostic test, which runs on its Vivalytic analysis device, can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in under two and a half hours, measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.

Another advantage of the rapid test is that it can be performed directly at the point of care, Bosch said, eliminating the need to transport samples.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #Robert Bosch #World News

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

