App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | BigBasket website, app face breakdown following surge in demand

"We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand. In light of this, we are restricting access to our website to existing customers only. Please try again in a few hours," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Website and mobile app of online grocery seller BigBasket on March 23 faced breakdown due to surge in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the load, the company restricted access of service only for existing customers.

"We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand. In light of this, we are restricting access to our website to existing customers only. Please try again in a few hours," it said.

Social media firm LocalCircles in a survey claimed that around 35 percent of consumers have said they are not getting essential goods from retail stores as well as e-commerce companies at the time of lockdown.

Close

When contacted, a BigBasket spokesperson said both application and website of the company are facing problem due to a surge in demand.

related news

"Over the past few days, we have faced an unprecedented surge in orders and traffic, which has put a corresponding load on our tech systems. As a result of this, our website and app have been intermittently failing to load for some customers. Our teams are working hard to fix this so that our customers are able to place orders as usual," the company said.

The state governments have locked down over 75 districts across the country and some states have even imposed curfew to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Unicommerce, which provides software support to e-commerce companies, said that due to the lockdown, grocery websites have seen a major surge in traffic.

"The previous two weeks saw a massive 70-80 percent increase in the number of orders with order size increasing substantially by 15-20 percent. FMCG and staples are some of the most popular products ordered online," Unicommerce said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #BigBasket #Business #coronavirus #e- commerce industry #FMCG #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.