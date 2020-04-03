App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | BigBasket partners with Uber to aid deliveries: Report

The tie-up will first be rolled out in four cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. Other cities will be added later.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cab aggregator Uber has partnered with e-grocer BigBasket to deliver essential items during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by Business Standard.

The tie-up, which will help last mile delivery, will first be rolled out in four cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. Other cities will be added later.

"We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative and we will be utilizing a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help with our deliveries to fulfill customer orders," Lalita Aggarwal, National Process Head-Last Mile, BigBasket, told the paper.

Close

Follow our LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Uber will not be charging any fee, and the entire commission will be passed onto its driver partners, Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities - Uber India, told Business Standard.

BigBasket will ensure that their driver partners get the required passes and permits from local authorities, the report added.

BigBasket will be able to book vehicles across UberGo (hatchback), UberXL (SUV) and UberMoto (two-wheelers) for the entire day for delivery.

Uber is exploring similar partnerships with other online marketplaces and supermarkets, the report said.

Uber is on the verge of finalising a similar arrangement with Flipkart as well, a separate media report said.

Retailers have faced supply disruption during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. delay in movement of trucks and shortage of staff have forced them to operate at a lower capacity.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 11:06 am

tags #BigBasket #Current Affairs #India #Uber

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.