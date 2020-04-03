Coronavirus pandemic | BigBasket partners with Uber to aid deliveries: Report

Cab aggregator Uber has partnered with e-grocer BigBasket to deliver essential items during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by Business Standard.

The tie-up, which will help last mile delivery, will first be rolled out in four cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. Other cities will be added later.

"We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative and we will be utilizing a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help with our deliveries to fulfill customer orders," Lalita Aggarwal, National Process Head-Last Mile, BigBasket, told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Uber will not be charging any fee, and the entire commission will be passed onto its driver partners, Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities - Uber India, told Business Standard.

BigBasket will ensure that their driver partners get the required passes and permits from local authorities, the report added.

BigBasket will be able to book vehicles across UberGo (hatchback), UberXL (SUV) and UberMoto (two-wheelers) for the entire day for delivery.

Uber is exploring similar partnerships with other online marketplaces and supermarkets, the report said.

Uber is on the verge of finalising a similar arrangement with Flipkart as well, a separate media report said.

Retailers have faced supply disruption during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. delay in movement of trucks and shortage of staff have forced them to operate at a lower capacity.