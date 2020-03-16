Coronavirus pandemic | BigBasket, Grofers orders rise 80-100% as people stay at home

Online grocery retailers like BigBasket and Grofers has seen an 80-100 percent spike in orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, The Times of India reported.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has infected over 156,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,800 dead.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 110. To contain the spread of the virus, the authorities in major metros are urging people to stay at home, shutting down malls and restaurants.

In view of this, customers are turning to online grocery stores and stocking up food and household items like flour, rice and pulses as well as disinfectants, hand sanitisers, diapers, and personal care items, said the report citing top executives at BigBasket and Grofers.

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

At BigBasket, growth has doubled and with order baskets larger by 15- 20 percent, CEO Hari Menon told the publication. The platform is also seeing a lot more new users and is now ramping up capacity including storage space, delivery van and personnel, said Menon.

Grofers has started seeing a 5-7 percent increase in demand earlier this week, which spiked 80 percent over the weekend, the report quotes founder Albinder Dhindsa as saying.

The sudden increase in demand has also led to delays in delivery of orders on these platforms from typically a day to 3-4 days, the report said.

According to BigBasket's Menon, they faced a huge unprecedented surge and hence struggled with stocks. However, the struggle was for a day or two and the platform is getting geared on stocks now.

Meanwhile, SoftBank- and Tiger Global-backed company Grofers has put dynamic restrictions on grocery items as it fears hoarding by some customers. “We are seeing hoarding behaviour come up, so we are figuring out how to stop that. It is better to be safe than greedy,” Dhindsa told the publication.

The firm has also started implementing limits on hand sanitisers and masks, which have been deemed essential goods by the government.

Offline retailers like Future Group, which owns Big Bazaar and Easyday, is witnessing a spike of 20-25 percent in its business, the report added.