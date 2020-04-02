App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bigbasket, Flipkart in talks with cab aggregators for deliveries: Report

Retailers, both egrocers and brick-and-mortar stores, have been struggling to fulfil orders due to logistical issue and shortage of staff.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

E-tailers such as Flipkart and BigBasket may partner with cab aggregators to deliver essential items during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by The Times of India.

Flipkart is in advanced discussions with Uber for such an arrangement, and has applied for government approval for the same, sources told the publication.

BigBasket has informed its customers that it is in talks with cab companies and restaurants to boost their capacity, the report added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

India is currently in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Retailers are permitted to sell only essential items during this period.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Flipkart-Uber partnership will be rolled out in 10 cities, and a small batch of drivers have piloted this plan, The Times of India reported.

“To achieve the objective of moving essential supplies across the country, from our sellers/vendors to the customers, our teams are exploring all possible collaboration ideas, including having conversations with cab aggregators, etc,” a Flipkart spokesperson told the publisher.

Also read: As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment when approached by the paper.

Both companies are ironing out the the final details of the partnership, such as the cost-sharing arrangement, as per the report.

Retailers, both e-grocers and brick-and-mortar stores, have been struggling to fulfil orders due to logistical issue and shortage of staff.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.