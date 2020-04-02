Coronavirus pandemic | Bigbasket, Flipkart in talks with cab aggregators for deliveries: Report

E-tailers such as Flipkart and BigBasket may partner with cab aggregators to deliver essential items during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by The Times of India.

Flipkart is in advanced discussions with Uber for such an arrangement, and has applied for government approval for the same, sources told the publication.

BigBasket has informed its customers that it is in talks with cab companies and restaurants to boost their capacity, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India is currently in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Retailers are permitted to sell only essential items during this period.

The Flipkart-Uber partnership will be rolled out in 10 cities, and a small batch of drivers have piloted this plan, The Times of India reported.

“To achieve the objective of moving essential supplies across the country, from our sellers/vendors to the customers, our teams are exploring all possible collaboration ideas, including having conversations with cab aggregators, etc,” a Flipkart spokesperson told the publisher.

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment when approached by the paper.

Both companies are ironing out the the final details of the partnership, such as the cost-sharing arrangement, as per the report.

Retailers, both e-grocers and brick-and-mortar stores, have been struggling to fulfil orders due to logistical issue and shortage of staff.