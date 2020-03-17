Coronavirus pandemic | Banks discourage people from going to branches

Banks are looking to push higher adoption of digital payments and internet banking among customers as they look to deal with the crisis triggered by the deadly coronavirus.

On March 16, the Reserve Bank of India said that consumers should use digital payments which are available 24/7 in order to minimise physical interactions. Bankers are also trying to encourage their customers to do the same and stay away from branches and crowded places.

"In the context of the efforts to limit the fallout of the corona virus pandemic by avoiding social contact and visit to public places, public can use these modes of digital payment from the convenience of their homes through online channels…avoid using cash which may require going to crowded places for sending money or paying bills," RBI said.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched ICICIStack, a digital banking offering for more than 500 services. From current and savings account opening to payments and even lending, all can be done digitally.

"ICICIStack is the result of an evolving and pioneering journey (of the bank) to build digital solutions, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak over the past few weeks, we have added a few new features and services so that our customers can experience banking services uninterrupted," said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

While many banks have asked their employees to work from home giving them remote access to servers in order to maintain business continuity, branches are mostly being operated at reduced strength. Bankers pointed out that branches, mainly for public sector banks usually see large footfall which can be a point of spread of the virus.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said that from March 16, their branches are operating with limited number of staff and they are conducting regular fumigation and sanitisation of their office and branch premises due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have enabled and are encouraging work from home for functions wherever possible. We have a secure mechanism for providing remote access to employees which ensures that security protocols are addressed," said Paul Parambi, President & Chief Risk Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The bank is sending out regular updates to its customers promoting digital transactions.