Coronavirus pandemic: Banks body to study impact on borrowers who risk being classified as defaulters

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has reportedly formed a working group to study and compile the economic fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The report will then be forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek recourse for pandemic-hit borrowers who risk being classified as defaulters, said a report by The Times of India.

Supply chain disruptions and low demand have affected business, and if a borrower has taken loans they may be unable to repay especially if their livelihood is in sectors such as tourism, aviation, etc.

"The impact assessment will be submitted to the RBI to provide measures or funding to help businesses deal with the economic fallout," an official said as per the report.

"Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) already have a special dispensation in place (with certain restrictions), and this may be extended to other SME borrowers," Rajkiran Rai, MD & CEO of Union Bank said in the report.

Another bank executive also agreed that a similar dispensation for sectors immediately impacted such as aviation, hospitality and tourism should be given sooner rather than later, as large corporations may not slip into default in March, but could start to see the impact over the next quarter.

The pressure on the RBI to act is increasing. Impending demand crunch and cascading slowdown would impact companies over the coming quarters that are expected to impact the debt-repayment schedule. Demands for a rate cut have got stronger.

To infuse liquidity into the markets the RBI on March 18 also announced a bond buyback of Rs 10,000 crore of government securities via open market operations.

"The need of the hour is to continue with more innovative steps as seen in the RBI monetary policy, apart from announcing a rate cut by at least 50 basis points," Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in the report. (100 bps = 1 percentage point).