you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, and 4 other countries until April 30

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till April 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on March 13, amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic.

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till April 30.

Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France.

"It has been decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak," the official said on March 13.

On March 11, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Air India #Business #coronavirus

