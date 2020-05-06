App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak will slow auto industry 'for quite some time': BMW

Net profit fell 2.4 percent to 574 million euros ($620 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 588 million euros in the first quarter of 2019, the company said Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Automaker BMW saw net profit fall slightly in the first quarter from a year earlier, when the company had a large one-time expense. The company said it expected earnings to deteriorate during the first half of this year due to the coronavirus lockdowns and predicted the entire auto industry would be held back by the outbreak “for quite some time to come.”

The company said that it remained financially solid with 19 billion euros ($21 billion) in cash at the end of the first quarter.

The year-earlier figure was lowered by a 1.4-billion euro charge stemming from a European Union anti-trust case.

Car sales fell 21 percent in the quarter as first China and then Europe and the United States saw dealerships closed during the outbreak.

Earnings were supported by a favourable product mix in which vehicles with higher profit margins predominated.

It said sales this year would be substantially below last year's and that a quick recovery “is unlikely” as the situation would only begin to stabilize in the third quarter.

The company said it expected profit margins of 0 percent - 3 percent for the full year, cut from an earlier outlook of 2 percent - 4 percent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #automobile #BMW #Business #coronavirus

