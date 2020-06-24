Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 24 announced extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19, PTI has reported.

The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on June 30.

After attending an all-party meeting held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat, Banerjee said that though there were differences of opinion among the leaders, it was finally decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.

The total number of cases in West Bengal stands at 14,728, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.