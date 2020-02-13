App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak might soon halt smartphone handset production in India: Report

The report noted that the production of handsets in India might come to a complete halt as soon as next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The production of smartphone handsets in India might come to a halt soon, as factories in China that manufacture key components continue to remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report noted that the production of handsets in India might come to a complete halt as soon as next week.

“The extended shutdown in China is likely to have an impact on our supply chain and, there is a risk of impact on the overall quantum of component supplies,” a spokesperson for Xiaomi told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Inventories of Apple iPhone 11 and 11Pro models are running out, retailers told The Economic Times.

If the situation does not improve by this weekend, then “there will be serious disruptions”, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told the paper.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, a contract electronics maker that supplies to Apple and other companies, aimed to restart its production by the end of February, and reach 80 percent of its production capacity by late March.

Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment by the paper.

Over 1,300 people in China have died due to infection from the novel coronavirus. The epidemic has impacted not just factories, but normal business operation in financial centres such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

In India, there have been three confirmed cases of the infection so far, all in Kerala.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:29 pm

