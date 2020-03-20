App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | LIC takes a Rs 1.9 lakh crore hit due to selloff

The companies in LIC's portfolio that lost the maximum value were banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and insurance companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has lost about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in the past two-and-a half months, after the Sensex and Nifty50 fell about 30 percent, according to a report in Business Standard.

As at the end of December 2019, LIC's holdings in listed companies was Rs 6.02 lakh crore, the report said. This holding is currently valued at Rs 4.14 lakh crore, a drop of 31 percent.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The report analysed 209 companies from the S&P BSE 500 index where LIC held over  a 1 percent stake in the third quarter of FY20.

These companies accounted for 30 percent of the total Rs 1.88 lakh crore fall in the vale of LIC's equity investments.

The insurer saw a loss of at least Rs 10,000 crore each in sectors such as oil and gas, automobiles and information technology (IT).

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:59 pm

