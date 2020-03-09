Coronavirus outbreak: Here's why disinfectants are better than N95 masks to combat infection risks

People in India are rushing to stores or going online to purchase N95 masks to protect themselves from the novel Coronavirus. The scenario is no different in any country that has reported positive cases so far.

However, there could be a better bet than N95 masks, which is reportedly going out of stock due to high demand, to avoid getting infected.

According to Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, a personal hygiene and wellness brand, disinfectants are more important than N95 masks.

“N95 masks protect you from dust and pollution. The mask should be worn by a person who has cough and cold and not those who are not suffering from it, because corona spreads through droplets. We need more hand sanitizers and disinfectants. People should disinfect their surroundings. Cleaning is not equal to sanitizing,” he said.

Supporting Bagaria’s analysis is a research that was published recently, showing that patients with coronavirus contaminate their bedrooms, bathrooms, basins, toilet bowls, etc. However, the virus was killed when these areas were cleaned twice a day with commonly-used disinfectants.

Scientists and doctors are of the opinion that regular cleaning of common surfaces like desks, knobs, chairs could bring down the risk of contamination.

There are disinfectant wipes and sprays that can help you clean commonly-used surfaces, like Dettol’s Disinfectant Spray, which the company launched last year.

Along with this, Pee Safe is also offering toilet seat sanitizer spray, which nowadays “people are using to disinfect their chairs, tables, computers,” said Bagaria.

He said the company sold sanitizers equal to their two months' sale last week in four days.

It is not just Pee Safe that is seeing high demand for disinfectant sprays.

“There has been a huge spurt in sales of disinfectants in last one week since the coronavirus numbers started rising in India. The sales have crossed 20x due to sudden rush of demand from all parts of the country,” said Vivek Tiwari, Founder CEO, Medikabazaar.

While Pee Safe has 100,000 units of N95 masks in stock, which is available on their platform as well as Amazon, Bagaria said people should not worry about masks because “we need more hand sanitizers and disinfectants.