Coronavirus outbreak| Health Ministry says visas to stand suspended until April 15

The ministry said all travellers, including Indians who visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, and arrived in India after February 15, 2020, shall be quarantined for a minimum 14-day period.
The Union Health Ministry on March 11 announced that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended until April 15.The visa suspension will come into effect starting 12.00 GMT on March 13, the ministry said in a tweet.
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 11, 2020
All travellers, including Indians who visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, and arrived in India after February 15, 2020, shall be quarantined for a minimum 14-day period.
The ministry also said the visa-free travel facility granted to overseas citizen of India (OCI)- cardholders will also be kept in abeyance until April 15, 2020. This suspension will also take effect on March 13.Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: 10 positive cases in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!