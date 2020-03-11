App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak| Health Ministry says visas to stand suspended until April 15

The ministry said all travellers, including Indians who visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, and arrived in India after February 15, 2020, shall be quarantined for a minimum 14-day period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tourists walk in front of a thermal scanner to check body temperatures as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Tourists walk in front of a thermal scanner to check body temperatures as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Union Health Ministry on March 11 announced that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended until April 15.

The visa suspension will come into effect starting 12.00 GMT on March 13, the ministry said in a tweet.

All travellers, including Indians who visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, and arrived in India after February 15, 2020, shall be quarantined for a minimum 14-day period.

The ministry also said the visa-free travel facility granted to overseas citizen of India (OCI)- cardholders will also be kept in abeyance until April 15, 2020. This suspension will also take effect on March 13.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: 10 positive cases in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

