Coronavirus outbreak| Health Ministry says visas to stand suspended until April 15

Tourists walk in front of a thermal scanner to check body temperatures as they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Union Health Ministry on March 11 announced that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended until April 15.



#CoronaVirusUpdate 1. All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 11, 2020

The visa suspension will come into effect starting 12.00 GMT on March 13, the ministry said in a tweet.

All travellers, including Indians who visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, and arrived in India after February 15, 2020, shall be quarantined for a minimum 14-day period.

The ministry also said the visa-free travel facility granted to overseas citizen of India (OCI)- cardholders will also be kept in abeyance until April 15, 2020. This suspension will also take effect on March 13.