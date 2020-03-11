Coronavirus outbreak: Google setting up fund to give workforce paid sick leaves

Google is setting up a fund to allow temporary staff and vendors across the world to avail paid sick leaves if they show coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms or are under quarantine.

The company said that it wants to ensure its workforce has all the necessary support. The latest move aims to cover Google's extended workforce such as vendors who provide important campus services or temporary staff hired for short-term projects.

While some such workers do get paid sick leaves through government benefits or from their employers, not all have this coverage. One example is the absence of federal laws mandating paid sick leave in the United States.

"Working with our partners, this fund will mean that members of our extended workforce will be compensated for their normal working hours if they cannot come into work for these reasons," said Adrienne Crowther, Director, Workplace Services at Google.

In a blog post on March 10, Crowther wrote that the company is closely monitoring the situation in order to assess any necessary adjustments that may be required over the coming months.

Meanwhile, earlier this month on March 6, Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has set up a 24-hour incident response team to stay in sync with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Pichai said, "Some of our offices have shifted to a work-from-home status ensuring business continuity, while others are operating as usual. We have been making sure hourly service vendor workers in our extended workforce who are affected by reduced work schedules are compensated for the time they would have worked."

Global COVID-19 related deaths surpassed 4,000. The number of detected cases in India has passed the 60-mark.