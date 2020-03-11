App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Employees at Mindtree & Dell test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka may announce curbs on overseas travel of IT workers. The state health department has also sought details on employees who have travelled to COVID-19 affected countries since February 21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An employee from Dell and Mindtree each have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. This takes the total count of positive COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru to four.

The Mindtree employee was returning from an overseas trip and tested positive on March 10. “It is quite unfortunate that one of our employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision,” the company said in a statement.

A Dell employee returning from Austin via New York and Dubai on March 1 too tested positive, media reports suggest. He developed symptoms four days later. In response, the company asked some of its employees to work from home.

Close

Confirming the development, Dell said, “We confirm that one of our Bengaluru team members based on the 4th floor of Dell 4 building, Annexe Wing, Inner Ring Road Domlur, has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, all team members based on the fourth floor of Dell 4 building, annexe wing will work from home for the next 14 days, i.e., until March 24.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in India, IT firms have suspended overseas travel to infected areas and asked employees to avoid unnecessary travel overseas. Some of them are even looking at a domestic travel ban.

According to an ET report, Karnataka may announce curbs on overseas travel of IT workers. The state health department has also sought details on employees who have travelled to COVID-19 affected countries since February 21.

In India, the number of cases that have tested positive for COVID-19 is 45 and globally it is over one lakh, with the death toll crossing the 4,000 mark.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:07 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.