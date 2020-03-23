App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Anand Mahindra proposes lockdown for few weeks

"Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure," Mahindra said in a series of tweets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday proposed lockdown for the next few weeks, expressing concerns over reports that India is likely to have already reached stage-3 of coronavirus transmission.

He also offered the facilities of the group's hospitality arm as medical care facilities while the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

"Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure," Mahindra said in a series of tweets.

Close

He further said, "A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve and moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals and we have a scarcity of ventilators."

related news

Sharing plans of the group which has presence across sectors ranging from farm equipment to aerospace, he said, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators."

Mahindra further said, "At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities."

The group's project team stands ready to assist the government and the Army in erecting temporary care facilities, he said adding that the Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses and the self employed).

Mahindra also said he will contribute his 100 per cent salary to the fund and add more over the next few months while encouraging "associates to voluntarily contribute".

"I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems," he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #CoronavirusAnand Mahindra

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.