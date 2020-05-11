Coronavirus | One-third of potential buyers shelve home buying plans: Survey

Several prospective homebuyers have shelved plans of buying a home amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. According to MagicBricks survey, one-third of respondents have put their home buying plans on hold or have abandoned it completely.

The survey, as reported by The Economic Times, revealed that 24 percent of respondents have temporarily dropped their intention of buying a home, while 9 percent have scrapped the idea completely.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.Three out of four respondents said they want to lower their budgets for purchasing a home. Around 31 percent of participants said they would be lured by discounts of 25 percent or more and 27 percent said they would agree to a 20-25 percent discount.

Several buyers are uncertain about the costs, particularly in Tier 1 regions such as Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) (57 percent) and Mumbai (52 percent).

Buying intent in general has taken a hit in Tier 1 cities, the survey revealed, with many deferring their intent to buy a house by more than six months.

Here are some challenges that will be faced while buying property after the COVID-19 outbreak ends, according to the survey:- Price uncertainty- Timely handover of project- Visiting property sites- Securing loans

- Registry and documentation

