you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | One-third of potential buyers shelve home buying plans: Survey

According to a MagicBricks survey, one-third respondents have put their plans to buy a home on hold or have abandoned it completely

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Several prospective homebuyers have shelved plans of buying a home amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. According to MagicBricks survey, one-third of respondents have put their home buying plans on hold or have abandoned it completely.

The survey, as reported by The Economic Times, revealed that 24 percent of respondents have temporarily dropped their intention of buying a home, while 9 percent have scrapped the idea completely.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.Three out of four respondents said they want to lower their budgets for purchasing a home. Around 31 percent of participants said they would be lured by discounts of 25 percent or more and 27 percent said they would agree to a 20-25 percent discount.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

Several buyers are uncertain about the costs, particularly in Tier 1 regions such as Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) (57 percent) and Mumbai (52 percent).

Buying intent in general has taken a hit in Tier 1 cities, the survey revealed, with many deferring their intent to buy a house by more than six months.

Here are some challenges that will be faced while buying property after the COVID-19 outbreak ends, according to the survey:
- Price uncertainty
- Timely handover of project
- Visiting property sites
- Securing loans

- Registry and documentation

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 11, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Real Estate

