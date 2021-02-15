Coronavirus News | Shopping outings rise as India’s COVID-19 cases dip: Report

Representative Image: A woman shops for bangles at a shop in the Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad (PC-NYT)
A dip in the number of coronavirus cases in the country has been enough to encourage people to move out and indulge in shopping outings, as stores and restaurants are full and hairdressers booked, a Bloomberg report noted.
The turn to “almost back to normal” is a curiosity, the report said, given that India is the country second-most affected by COVID-19 after the United States, as has logged 10,916,589 total cases with active cases numbering 139,637 as per the Union Health Ministry update on February 15.
India has not seen the virus make a stomping resurgence similar to its devastating “second wave” in Europe and the US and the death rate has been consistently lowering – something that has emboldened many to take increasingly bolder steps outside their homes.
The government has predicted 11 percent economic growth for FY22 stating revival in consumer confidence and other economic indicators.
Among those who have benefitted from the renewed demand include Reliance Industries (RIL) which posted a record quarter ended December 2020; and the Aditya Birla Group which reported quarterly profits against losses for the same period in the preceding year.
Further, Hindustan Unilever saw 20 percent jump in Q4 sales, sales of electronics and passenger vehicles have revved up, airline travel has picked up and India’s Business Resumption Index as calculated by Nomura came close to 3.5 percentage points pre-pandemic levels.
Notably, India’s daily cases have not peaked since September 2020 (100,000), new transmissions have petered out by 90 percent and deaths are now 100/day from 1,000/daily; and scientists are puzzled over this steady decline, as worldwide, third and even fourth waves of the virus continue to wreak havoc.
Epidemiologists have also questioned the Indian government’s official numbers, as the country has a “tendency” to under-report causes of deaths, especially in rural regions. The report however acknowledged that a tapering number of COVID-19 admissions in hospitals’ emergence rooms suggest the downward trend is legitimate.
Reasons for the vast difference in conditions in India and around the world is unknown – some reasons tossed about include India’s higher population of youth, the country’s tropical climate, and speculation that herd immunity has already been achieved.
But till any concrete proof appears it is also impossible to predict that the status quo is permanent.