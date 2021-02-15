Coronavirus News | Shopping outings rise as India’s COVID-19 cases dip: Report

Representative Image: A woman shops for bangles at a shop in the Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad (PC-NYT)

A dip in the number of coronavirus cases in the country has been enough to encourage people to move out and indulge in shopping outings, as stores and restaurants are full and hairdressers booked, a Bloomberg report noted.

The turn to “almost back to normal” is a curiosity, the report said, given that India is the country second-most affected by COVID-19 after the United States, as has logged 10,916,589 total cases with active cases numbering 139,637 as per the Union Health Ministry update on February 15.

India has not seen the virus make a stomping resurgence similar to its devastating “second wave” in Europe and the US and the death rate has been consistently lowering – something that has emboldened many to take increasingly bolder steps outside their homes.

Follow our LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The government has predicted 11 percent economic growth for FY22 stating revival in consumer confidence and other economic indicators.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among those who have benefitted from the renewed demand include Reliance Industries (RIL) which posted a record quarter ended December 2020; and the Aditya Birla Group which reported quarterly profits against losses for the same period in the preceding year.

Further, Hindustan Unilever saw 20 percent jump in Q4 sales, sales of electronics and passenger vehicles have revved up, airline travel has picked up and India’s Business Resumption Index as calculated by Nomura came close to 3.5 percentage points pre-pandemic levels.

Notably, India’s daily cases have not peaked since September 2020 (100,000), new transmissions have petered out by 90 percent and deaths are now 100/day from 1,000/daily; and scientists are puzzled over this steady decline, as worldwide, third and even fourth waves of the virus continue to wreak havoc.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

Epidemiologists have also questioned the Indian government’s official numbers, as the country has a “tendency” to under-report causes of deaths, especially in rural regions. The report however acknowledged that a tapering number of COVID-19 admissions in hospitals’ emergence rooms suggest the downward trend is legitimate.

Reasons for the vast difference in conditions in India and around the world is unknown – some reasons tossed about include India’s higher population of youth, the country’s tropical climate, and speculation that herd immunity has already been achieved.

But till any concrete proof appears it is also impossible to predict that the status quo is permanent.