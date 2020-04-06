Coronavirus | Millennials, burdened with debt, are now facing their first economic crisis

The last time a serious economic downturn hit in 2008, Evan Schade was in high school and the crisis seemed like a news event that happened to other people. This time, as the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees, it has become a personal affair.

When nonessential businesses were closed last month in Kansas City, Missouri, where he lives, Schade, 26, lost his job at a carpet store and almost all of the shifts in his second job at a coffee shop. His girlfriend, Kaitlyn Gardner, 23, was laid off from a different coffee shop.

The money they have in their bank accounts, a little more than $1,000, is enough to cover only this week’s $800 rent check — forget about his $300 student loan payments or the health insurance he was hoping to finally sign up for. The couple have spent their time at home applying for unemployment and fruitlessly looking for new work.

“I know so many people my age who are going through the exact same thing,” Gardner said.

The youngest American adults are facing what is, for most of them, the first serious economic crisis of their lives. By most measures, they are woefully unprepared.

While the past few years were largely good ones for the American economy, that did little to help set millennials up with a solid financial foundation. Overloaded with credit card and student debt, and underrepresented in the housing and stock markets, they entered this uncertain period with significant obligations and few resources.

Their position looks doubly precarious when measured against older generations today and relative to those generations when they were the same age, from 23 to 35 years old.

Going into the financial crisis of 2008, Generation X was roughly the same age as millennials today, but had on average twice the total assets that millennials have now when all bank accounts, stocks and loans are added together, according to an analysis done for The New York Times by economists at the St Louis Federal Reserve.

Now members of Generation X, who are 40-55, are in a strong position relative to millennials, even after being battered by the 2008 crisis. They have about four times the assets and more than twice as much in savings as today’s youngest American adults.

“Even going into this situation, young adults were in a very precarious situation,” said Reid Cramer, who led the Millennials Initiative at New America, a left-of-centre think tank. “A sudden shock is really going to have a pretty big impact on this generation.”

The turmoil caused by the coronavirus has already brought out other generational divisions. College students partying on Florida beaches have earned the ire of older Americans who face graver health risks when youthful gatherings spread the virus.

But while young adults may face fewer health problems, they are more vulnerable to the financial costs of the downturn. Millennials are much more likely to be involved in part-time work and the gig economy, according to government reports, and these have been hard hit. Such work generally provides few benefits to cushion the blow of bad times.

The sudden disappearance of pay checks, combined with a wide array of monthly debt payments and the declines in any investments, is forcing some millennials to take desperate measures. Social media has been filled with discussions about how to best take money out of 401(k) retirement accounts to pay for rent.

Andrew Lawson, 29, was making $500 to $600 a week delivering food for DoorDash on Hawaii’s big island. After the state shut down nonessential businesses, most restaurants closed. In three days of work in one week, Lawson made less than $60, which wasn’t enough to cover the gas to get to Kona, the city with the work.

“Nowadays I might get a $5 order from McDonald’s after three hours of waiting,” he said.

Lawson has a two-year-old and a pregnant wife, who does not work. They were down to eating plain noodles until he visited a food bank and got a bag of potatoes and some carrots. He has set up accounts on all the social networks to broadcast his need for work — any work.

“Give me something I could feed my family with,” he said. “I don’t care what it is.”

While the minority of young adults who have college degrees are doing just as well or better than previous generations when they were in their 20s and early 30s, those without a college education — like Lawson — are doing significantly worse, according to a Pew Research Centre analysis last year.

The inequality among millennials is even more evident when race is taken into account. Young black families at all educational levels have fallen further behind their white peers over the past two decades in measures like household wealth and homeownership, according to research from New America.

“Over time, it is becoming more difficult for young families to accumulate wealth,” said William R Emmons, the lead economist at the St Louis Federal Reserve’s Centre for Household Financial Stability. “We thought maybe they’d catch up later, but the current situation doesn’t give me much reason to believe that’s going to happen.”

These disadvantages are already shaping the long-term prospects of young Americans. They are much less likely to be married, have children or own a house than Americans of a similar age in decades past.

Gardner said that she and Schade eventually wanted to have a family and a house. But she said, “We’re both going to be in debt for a while, and having kids is just not feasible.”

While there is a chance the downturn will be short, economists are assuming that the turmoil that has already happened will have long-term consequences for young households.

The 2008 crisis made young Americans then more reluctant to invest in the stock market. Millennials today have, on average, only a third of the stock market holdings that Generation X did before the 2008 financial crisis, according to the data from the St Louis Federal Reserve.

That means that young households have not enjoyed the market gains that came over the past decade. Today, the average member of Generation X has 10 times more wealth from the stock market then millennials.

Jack Ankenbruck, 25, who until last month made a living playing drums in a band in Nashville, Tennessee, began putting money into an investment account with the startup Acorns last year and had gotten it up to $2,000 by February. The value of the account plunged by almost half in recent weeks, making him question his decision to put it there in the first place.

“I’m thinking, ‘What if I’d just kept that $30 a week — I’d still have that money,’ and I could use it now,” said Ankenbruck, who has been trying to make some money playing concerts online.

